Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free to play this weekend

If I had to be honest (for once), I’ll admit that when I picked up Ghost Recon Breakpoint just over a month ago, I…didn’t like it. The game in its initial stage was frightfully boring, has a godawful design for pointing you where you need to go and the world of Auroa feels like a paint by numbers sandbox in comparison to Ghost Recon Wildlands’ controversial slice of a drug-addled Bolivia.

Things are changing though! The new Immersive mode has dropped in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and it is making for a more interesting game. One wherein you can set the difficulty to be more dynamic, the physicality of your soldier to be more authentic and strip the Destiny elements from your arsenal completely. It also arrives hot on the heels of a new episode of content, one wherein Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher drops in for a visit and tangles with killer AI.

That may not be enough to sell you on Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and I don’t blame you! It’s an expensive game, one that requires both time and effort to dig into. So how about playing the game for gratis this weekend? Ubisoft has announced that Ghost Recon Point Break will be available for the low low price of nothing this weekend. Nothing. Nothing!

You’ll be able to grab it either through the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft’s own digital shop Uplay and console storefronts with the trial period running from Thursday through to Monday. Ubisoft says this will be the full game that can be downloaded, progress will carry over if you like what you see and a pre-load is currently available. While you won’t need PlayStation Plus to grab the game on PS4, you will need an Xbox Live subscription for the Xbox One version.

PC/Uplay: Server opens March 26 at 9:00 AM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 3:00 PM UTC

Server opens March 26 at 9:00 AM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 3:00 PM UTC PC/Epic: Server opens March 26 at 3:00 PM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 3:00 PM UTC

Server opens March 26 at 3:00 PM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 3:00 PM UTC PS4: Server opens March 26 at 9:00 AM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 9:00 AM UTC

Server opens March 26 at 9:00 AM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 9:00 AM UTC XBOX: Server opens March 26 at 9:00 AM UTC. Server closes March 30 at 9:00 AM UTC

Give it a bash, form an opinion and let me know if it aligns with mine when I eventually write a feature on how Ghost Recon Breakpoint handles with its new Immersion mode. I also just want to see if I’m alone in the boat when it comes to hating the mission objective user interface. I need confirmation bias on this.

