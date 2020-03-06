Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Immersive mode and DLC episode 2 is coming on March 24

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: It looks fantastic, sounds brilliant and it has the fourth-best Punisher as a bad guy. And yet somehow it plays like a painfully average game, one with no real character of its own as it checks several boxes and allows you to roam a vast sandbox that is yawn-inducing. Compared to The Division 2 and its glorious emphasis on maths as you take cover, Ghost Recon Breakpoint in its current form is just lacking a certain oomph to help set itself apart from the pact.

Ubisoft is hoping to rectify that with the “biggest, most complex update” they’ve got in their post-launch arsenal, a feature called Immersive mode that’ll amp up the challenge and “address many of the top concerns raised by our community” according to the publisher in a new update. Originally scheduled for a February release, Immersive mode was postponed but not by too much. In fact, it’ll be ready to rock and roll on March 24!

Ubisoft won’t be going for a binary approach either when this mode goes live, as you’ll be able to switch between it, Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s launch day option or a Goldilocks experience where you make your pixel porridge just right for you. Here’s a breakdown of those options:

Regular Experience : Play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint the way it was released, with gear score and tiered loot.

: Play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint the way it was released, with gear score and tiered loot. Immersive Experience : A brand-new experience of the game that removes gear level and tiered loot entirely, and offers a bunch of new tactical options.

: A brand-new experience of the game that removes gear level and tiered loot entirely, and offers a bunch of new tactical options. Custom Experience: Choose your own selection of settings to create the perfect fit.

But wait, there’s more! According to Ubisoft, you’ll be able to fine-tune Immersive mode to your liking with the following toggles:

https://youtu.be/wkxLAEbWM0s

No Gear Level : Customise and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled.

: Customise and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled. Realistic Looting : Loot your enemies’ weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates.

: Loot your enemies’ weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates. Primary Weapon Quantity : Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with TU 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience.

: Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with TU 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience. Ammo Loss on Reload : Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines.

: Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines. Stamina Level : Adjust how much stamina you consume.

: Adjust how much stamina you consume. Bandage Quantity : Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry.

: Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry. Risk of Injury : Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets.

: Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets. Health Regen : Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration.

: Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration. New HUD Settings : Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings:

: Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings: Mini-Map Minimal: Smaller map with less information on it.

Smaller map with less information on it. Loot Notification Minimal: Smaller loot notification.

Smaller loot notification. 3D Loot Minimal: Smaller 3D loot drop.

Smaller 3D loot drop. Private Mode : Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon.

: Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon. Access to Maria’s Shop: Keep access to Maria’s Shop in bivouacs or limit it to Erewhon only.

Going beyond those changes which will place more emphasis on injury, episode 2 in the Breakpoint DLC will also arrive with the update. Called Deep State, it’ll add in the new Engineer class, which will allow players to “deal more damage to drones, carry extra offensive items, and have a buff to grenade launchers”. You’ll also be able to pop a drone, which can either attack nearby ammos or drop some ammo into your death-hungry hands.

A whole stack of other bug fixes and updates will round out the incoming revamp of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. I’ll hop into this mode come the end of March, to see if my ability to be a victim of physics has been accurately translated into the new core gameplay. DAMN YOU ISAAC NEWTON, DAMN YOU AND YOUR APPLES TO HELL I’ll scream when I fall off a mountain.

