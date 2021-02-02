God of War PS5 patch arrives today boy, adds default 4K/60FPS mode

BOY! Behold my sons, God of War AKA Dad of Boy.

Gritty in its action, breathtaking in its environments, and surprisingly tender in its father-son moments. One of the defining games of the PS4 era, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio knocked a home run out of the park when God of War hit the scene, rightfully earning plenty of 10/10 scores along the way and reinvigorating a franchise that many considered to be incapable of being anything more than a surface value action romp.

So how do you make one of the best video games of all time even better, boy? By giving it a PS5 upgrade. The new God of War patch is out today, and “replaces the current video graphics mode option” with a new default setting that will “offer the best of both performance and resolution to our PlayStation 5 players” Santa Monica explained in a blog post.

On the PlayStation 4 Pro version of God of War (2018), you have a choice between two graphics modes: one that favors performance and one that favors resolution. The PlayStation 5 launch has been an exciting time for everyone here at Santa Monica Studio! We’ve been especially happy to see all the players who have taken advantage of backward compatibility to try out God of War (2018) on the new hardware; as well as those who have picked up the game for the first time through the PlayStation Plus Collection.

A default 60FPS and 4K graphical offering? Yeah, I think I might have to give the game a spin then. Now is as good time as any to get back into the deliciously-satisfying axe swing of things, as God of War’s story is far from over. Revealed last year in September, Kratos will soon be back to doing what he does best in God of War Ragnarok: Committing deicide on entire pantheons of gods, who just refuse to leave the weary warrior and his family alone.

