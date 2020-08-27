Gotham Knights devs want you to know that Batman is truly and irreversibly dead

Batman’s dead, it’s open season on Gotham City for the criminal underworld and only a quartet of young heroes can save the day. That’s the setup for Warner Bros. Montreal’s Gotham Knights, which is both a brave and a bold way to kick off a new direction for superhero action. At the same time, this is Batman we’re talking about.

The world’s greatest detective, who survived countless deathtraps throughout his career. Batman groans whenever the Riddler throws him into a homicidal race track outfitted with hundreds of bombs because he doesn’t have time for that crap. Batman survived Darkseid’s Omega Sanction attack which turned him into a living dark energy bomb that built up power as he reincarnated across several time periods. Batman once fought the Incredible Hulk and dude are you mad?!

Since the opening bombshell of Gotham Knights was dropped, fans have been working out just how the caped crusader could pop up again, believing that his demise is a red herring to an even greater twist. Is there a nearby Lazarus Pit that his corpse can be chucked into? Will he pop up as the ultimate Talon via the resurrection machinations of the Court of Owls? Did he fake his death? Black Lantern ring enema?

Nope, he’s dead. Definitively and irreversibly according to creative director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleur Marty, who recently spoke to GameSpot. Here’s that particular nugget of conversation, copied and pasted below:

Right. So the Batman thing–Bruce Wayne/Batman, is dead. Are we talking dead dead, undercover dead, Lazarus Pit dead? What kind of dead are we talking about? Redding: Dead dead. Dead dead? Redding: He’s dead. He is dead from the start of the game. So is it fair to say that Bruce Wayne/Batman will not be in this game? Redding: Not playable. Marty: Yeah. No. Only characters that you can play are Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Because the running theory is, “Oh, he’s embedded in the Court of Owls.” Redding: Right. Sure. Marty: No. We see all the theories, but yeah. No. He’s dead dead.

Batman is dead. He’s not pining for the fjords. He has ceased to be, expired and gone to meet his maker. Bereft of life, he rests in peace. His metabolic processes are now history,he has shuffled off the mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This, is an ex-Batman.

