GTA 5’s upgraded version arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November

At long last, Grand Theft Auto V is coming to a new pair of consoles. Technically it’s already available on them, but this one will be newer! Shinier! More GTA Online-ier! In its latest weekly update, developer Rockstar snuck in a quick announcement and confirmed that GTA V will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 11.

Once it arrives, GTA V will feature “expanded and enhanced” features, although the studio isn’t ready to reveal what these updates are exactly. Probably some fancier lighting, some fresh new textures, and other more modern touches. GTA V has been a testbed for numerous mods on the PC scene, which have transformed the game into a bleeding edge showcase for new graphics cards, so a touch of that would be rather rad.

The good news here is that GTA Online will be quite cheap when it lands on PS5, as the multiplayer section of the cops ‘n robbers game will be available for a five-finger discount for the first three months after launch. Xbox Series X|S players can also grab the standalone package, but they’ll have to pony up the cash for it. Seeing as how Red Dead Online was recently added to Xbox Game Pass though, I’d guess that it won’t be too long before Xboss Phil Spencer whips his credit card out and strikes a deal.

Sticking to GTA Online, Rockstar is is teasing that the summer updates “will include special benefits” for players to take advantage of in November. Each week sees a number of events hand out double and triple rewards, while the local casino has some win ‘n spin action to take advantage of. There likely be some big discounts and other activities to take part in as Rockstar prepares for a surge in new players.

Originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, GTA V has become one of the most successful video games of all time thanks to GTA Online. Still an active hub of activity, GTA Online helped the game sell over 140 million copies so far. Its most likely reached a saturation point by now with the market, and rumours are swirling around of an imminent reveal for GTA 6.

Also, can you believe that GTA 3 is 20 years old this year? Madness.

