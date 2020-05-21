GTA V is now only 70 million sales away from toppling Minecraft as the best-selling video game of all time

There’s some big money to be made in video games, but only a select few titles can rise to the top and be crowned as the king of the industry. Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V…isn’t one of those games. But it’s damn close to the top, and it occupies the position of prince currently! Take-Two Interactive recently updated the sales figures for several of its games, and the numbers were rather mental.

While mictrotransactions have driven the numbers between individual sales to gloriously profitable heights for the publisher, overall sales are doing pretty well. Grand Theft Auto V has now crossed the 130 million sales benchmark since it launched in 2013 (not including the recent freebie version given away on The Epic Games Store), easily cementing its position as the second highest-selling video game of all time.

Update to Take Two title sales:



Grand Theft Auto V – 130 million units

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 31 million units

NBA 2K20 – 12 million units (+33% vs 2K19)

Borderlands 3 – 10 million units

The Outer Worlds – 2.5 million units



GTAV doesn't include free copies via Epic Store pic.twitter.com/I60UnQM2Eo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

That puts a comfortable margin between it and EA Mobile’s Tetris (over 100 million units sold) and Wii Sports (82.8 million units sold), but still leaves it well short of the record set by MineCraft, which still reigns from the top spot on a throne built from over 200 million unit sales. When asked for a comment, a fictional Rockstar Games spokesperson had this to say:

As for the rest of the Take-Two Interactive catalogue, things are looking good! Red Dead Redemption 2 has now shifted over 31 million units, with Red Dead Online being a big contributor towards its success. With GTA Online still being massively popular, Take-Two plans to keep both their gravy trains supported for a good long time.

