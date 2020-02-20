Hardspace: Shipbreaker is a cosmic game of salvage and death coming to Steam Early Access

Space, the final frontier…and a hell of a place to make some space-scratch if you don’t mind dying constantly in the cold dark vacuum of an unforgiving cosmos that is constantly expanding! We’ve seen wars rage across multiple planets, vast armadas of ships turn the dark matter of the universe red with blood and navigated the highways between stars as explorers of the unknown.

But salvage? There’s a novel idea, and one that is well worth digging into. Said digging is going to happen soon, in Focus Interactive and Blackbird Interactive’s next title Hardspace: Shipbreaker, where you’ll be working your way through derelict husks of steel and taking home a cut of the profit for salvaging the best parts from these abandoned ships. If you don’t rack up a massive debt that is. Here’s a trailer for Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

Blackbird Interactive, the studio behind Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the upcoming Homeworld 3, and Focus Home Interactive are pleased to announce Hardspace: Shipbreaker. With true-to-life physics and demolition effects, a sandbox of creative destruction lies before you this Summer on Steam Early Access. Put on your suit and get a first look of the life a space cutter in its Debut Gameplay Trailer.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be hitting Steam Early Access later this year, although Blackbird Interactive say that there’ll be plenty to do with the initial launch as the game is fine-tuned over the months to come. “We identified early in development that we wanted to release Hardspace: Shipbreaker on Early Access,” said Trey Smith, Creative Director on Hardspace: Shipbreaker in a press release.

We have a clear vision for what we think the game wants to be but there are still some things we need to figure out and we thought it would be fun to bring in the Early Access community to help us discover these things together.

I dig it! There’s something unique and quirky about the idea of what is essentially American Pickers in space, and I’m looking forward to seeing more of it in action in a proper gameplay reveal stream at 5PM today. To paraphrase Captain Kirk, it’s time to boldly go where no man has gone before and make a hell of a lot of cash along the way.

