Here’s a closer look at the new Galar and Gigantamax forms for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

New lands to explore, new gyms to conquer and new trainers to meet. Bollocks to that, I want to know which Pokémon I can get my hands on in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s upcoming Isle of Armor expansion! This week’s latest trailer drop for the upcoming expansion didn’t just reveal when the DLC will release (June 17 in case you weren’t paying attention), but also which new Pokémon forms you’ll be able to see in action. They all look fantastic, save for Venusaur who once again gets the short end of the stick.

Galarian Slowbro

Everyone’s favourite dim-witted pocket monster (Hi everyone!) is back, this time with a new Galar-exclusive form that gives it a Poison/Psychic upgrade and a new special attack called Shell Side Arm. This skill allows Slowbro to drench enemies with a poison liquid fired from the Shellder on its arm, presumably firing first with the new Quick Draw ability that has yet to be detailed properly.

Gigantamax Blastoise and Gigantamax Venusaur

We’ve seen a Gigantamax version of Charizard that looks like it can go toe to toe with the burning version of Godzilla, and now the rest of the Kanto starters are joining in on that massive upgrade!

Gigantamax Blastoise essentially becomes a massive fortress and can attack with G-Max Canonade to damage non-Water-type Pokemon for four turns, while Gigantamax Venusaur evolves into a massive forest with a similar move, G-Max Vine Lash.

Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres

Speaking of classics, say hello to the new forms of the original legendary Spanish One-two-three trio of Pokemon: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres. Articuno becomes a a Psychic/Flying type in the Galar region with a Psychic-type attack called Freezing Glare, Galarian Moltres becomes a Dark/Flying type that can land the Fiery Wrath attack and Galarian Zapdos switches gears to become a Fighting/Flying type whose special attack is Thunderous Kick.

Regieleki and Regidrago

You’ve seen several variants of the Regi Pokémon before, now get ready for Electric and Dragon-type debuts. Regieleki can use an exclusive attack called Thunder Cage to trap opponents with a damaging cage of electricity, while Regidrago has a trick up its own sleeve. Called Dragon Energy, Regidrago can deal more damage the more HP it happens to have, similar to Wailord’s Water Spout attack.

