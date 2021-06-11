Here’s everything that Koch Media’s new "premium" game publisher outfit Prime Matter is working on

Summer Games Fest kicked off last night, and amidst all the big game reveals and new trailers, was the reveal of a brand new publishing label from Koch Media, called Prime Matter. According to Koch, Prime Matter is designed to give smaller games a chance in the spotlight while also shining a light on more experimental titles, all through a partner that the company calls a “premium publishing label.”

“Games originate from the minds and hearts of the developers. Prime Matter is focused on maximizing this potential from the studios while empowering their dream or visio,” Koch Media’s Mario Gerhold said during a briefing on the company.

One of our core values is to enable and support the studios, giving them the chance and freedom to express themselves within their game as they deserve. Some of the most treasured IPs in our industry started off with crowd-funding or as side projects which the developers truly believed in… history has proved that inspiration and talent is not defined by stereotypes.

Prime Matter won’t just be publishing games though, as it’ll lend a guiding hand to their development by working “in harmony” with the studios and to “lead through creativity and expression,” according to Koch CEO Klemens Kundratitz. A new series called Koch Media Primetime will show off gameplay and trailers for upcoming Prime Matter games on a weekly basis, and weekly streams will follow.

As for the games? There’s a whole bunch of them on the way. Here’s the breakdown on what to expect from Prime Matter.

Payday 3

It’s still a number of years away, but Starbreeze’s signature franchise that saved it from going under is being worked on and will take players across the United States of America for daring heists and big shootouts with Johnny Law. Koch Media has invested big in Payday 3, bankrolling a €50 million deal with Starbreeze to fund development and market the upcoming steal ’em up title.

Payday 3 is scheduled to release in 2023 for PC and console

CrossFire: Legion

Developed by Blackbird Interactive, a team made up of former developers at Relic and EA, Crossfire: Legion is set in Smilegate’s CrossFire universe and will be a more classical approach to RTS multiplayer, while also packing a full-length single-player campaign and multiplayer support into its suit of armour.

The Last Oricru

Think a mix of sci-fi and medieval ideas, and you’ve got The Last Oricru which puts you in action-RPG boots as a shipwrecked human on a hostile alien planet. Everything’s out to kill you, and you’ll need to survive long enough to figure out just what the heck is going on on this strange planet that you’ve been spaceship-wrecked on.

There’s some couch co-op, including drop-in multiplayer, and the gameplay is designed to give you multiple paths in which to specialise your build. Developer Gold Knights has the game pegged for a 2022 release date.

Gungrave G.O.R.E

A stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB, that has you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets.

Final Form

Developed by Polish studio Reikon Games (Ruiner), this fast-paced shooter is on an alien planet where again, everything wants to kill you. Sounds familiar. The big difference here is that your character happens to be wearing a Valkyrie suit that affords them special powers, and that the game will have support for single-player and co-op for up to three users

“Making this game is like coming back to our roots,” Reikon Games co-founder Magdalena Tomkowicz said. “Final Form has been brewing and growing for a long time, inspired by our passion for exploring the unknown and nourished by works of art that contemplate possible futures of mankind, the civilization we call our own and whatever might lie beyond. We’re looking forward to revealing more of FF, its blood-pumping movement and combat, breath-taking environments and haunting universe. The main focus of our work is the soul of the game.”

Echoes of the End

Developed by Icelandic studio Myrkur Game, Echoes of the End stars The Valhalla Murders actress Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ryn, who uses her matter manipulation abilities to save the day in a world of fantasy. Another game running on the Unreal engine, Ryn exists in a fantasy world, full of danger, puzzles, and even a bit of the old alliance-building with other characters that you’ll meet along the way.

Scars Above

Ha, what a title. Anyway, The Fault In Our Scars I mean Scars Above has been described as “Alice in Wonderland meets Alien” and has a few other classic space horror vibes thrown into the mix. You’ll be playing as Kate Ward, who’ll be using guns to get to the bottom of a mystery that involves plenty of action. Similar to The Division’s style of gunplay, Scars Above uses a third-person over the shoulder perspective as you blast numbers out of enemy heads when the game arrives in 2022.

“We are beyond excited to give people the first sneak peek at our upcoming title Scars Above. While we’re not giving to much away at present, the story revolves round our main protagonist, Kate Ward, a scientist and astronaut stranded on a strange and hostile alien world,” game director Ivan Zorkić said.

Painkiller

Yes, that Painkiller. The most dangerous fella in the afterlife is coming back, and that’s about all we know. The good news is that Saber Interactive is taking a crack at the franchise, and that studio happens to know a thing or two about facing hordes of monsters and using bullets to turn the tide.

And a whole lot more

Not enough for ya? Well here’s a quick rundown of everything else that Prime Matter has on the publishing horizon:

Kingdom Come developer Warhorse’s next game

Outward from Nine Dots Studios

The console edition of Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords

King’s Bounty II, which will be out on August 24

Post-apocalyptic RPG Encased from Dark Crystal Games in September

Action horror The Chant from developer Brass Token

HP Sauce Lovecraft-inspired sci-fi shooter Dolmen from Massive Works Studios

