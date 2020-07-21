Here’s everything that Nintendo announced in their sweet and short Direct yesterday

Nintendo popped a surprise Direct announcement online yesterday, one that was as short as it was sweet. Focused more on the indie side of gaming instead of massively-anticipated high profile games, it was still a focused slice of games that are on the horizon. With an eye on quality and brands that have made a comfy home on the Switch and definitely not any of the roughly three trillion shovelware titles that currently infest that marketplace, the road ahead looks pretty darn good for fans of smaller scale games!

Here’s everything that Nintendo had to announce in their latest episode.

Cadence of Hyrule adds more to its beat with new Zelda DLC

Cadence of Hyrule is still one of the best excuses to tap your foot on the ground while finding your rhythm, and the intuitive battle game is getting ready to expand like your waistline after a Sunday lunch. Three new DLC packs are on the way, each one costing you about $6 and throwing plenty of new content into the mix session. Out right now, the first DLC pack adds five new characters, the upcoming Melody Pack will cycle in 39 new songs and the third pack will feature Skull Kid busting a groove on a new map.

If you’re patient, you can wait until October 23 to get the game and all the new DLC bundled in.

Third-person multiplayer shooter Rogue Company is coming to Switch…right now!

Nothing too revolutionary here: A third-person multiplayer shooter that emphasises looking good and being even more stylish with your action. First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios are the talent behind Rogue Company, which is out right now in an early access edition. If you prefer playing on a console with more hardware grunt, you can also grab it on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You’ve probably played this—or something exactly like it—before. It’ll be nice to play something like this on Switch.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds looks like goofy fun

If you needed a sign that the end times were upon us, look no further than this year’s WWE game entering the ring with an attitude that makes it look like it’s actually fun to play. Will miracles never cease? WWE Battlegrounds looks like over the top cartoon fun so far, and a breath of fresh air in a franchise that has been lingering at the bottom of the match card for far too long now.

Shin Megami Tensei III is coming to the Switch

I have no idea what a Shin Megami Tensai is, but I do know that this slice of interactive anime is making the remaster leap from PlayStation 2 and onto the Nintendo Switch soon.

Shin Megami Tensei V is also coming out soon

Again I have no idea what a Sin Megan Tetley is, so I’ll just pinch the descriptor from the trailer for this one:

The time for creation has come, follow your will and decide the world’s fate. The newest entry to the classic RPG series from Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V, arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch as a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021!

Yeah I’m still bamboozled. If you’re not, good news! It’ll out next year with a simultaneous worldwide release.

