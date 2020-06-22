Here’s the first trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash! AH-HA! SAVIOUR OF THE UNIVERSE! Thanks to the recent N. Sane collection proving that Crash Bandicoot nostalgia was still more powerful than an army of Death Stars, the world asked nay demanded that a new game starring the iconic…whatever the hell Crash actually is…game be made. And here you go! Hot off the presses after being leaked last week by the nefarious organisation known as the Taiwan ratings board, here’s the trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4!

With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

“It’s not just Crash 4 because narratively we’re continuing off of where Crash 3 ended, where, Uka Uka, N. Tropy, and Neo Cortex are trapped in time and space. But we’re also continuing off of the gameplay of the original trilogy,” Toys for Bob Design Producer Lou Studdert said to IGN.

It’s actually going back and looking at what worked so well about the original games. It’s bringing back that authentic, wholly unique to Crash gameplay, which is the unique perspective shifts of going into camera, being chased by things running out of camera switching to side scrolling.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be out October 2, 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One.

