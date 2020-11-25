Here’s what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like on PS5 and PS4 Pro

And here’s what it looks like on PS One

Cyberpunk 2077, the game of a dozen delays and impossible hype, is finally ready for its December 10 launch on a bunch of systems. Last week saw footage released for the game running on Xbox One X (meh) and Xbox Series X (better!), while this week the focus is on jacking into the Sony side of Night City. Also stop laughing, you juvenile lot. That sentence is only slightly funny.

It’s worth noting that much like the Xbox Series X footage, the PS5 video of Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the game running in backwards compatibility mode on that new and fab console. The gameplay itself focuses on the Nomad lifepath, the character starting point that kicks off the Cyberpunk adventure from the Badlands.

I’m genuinely curious to see how the game will shape up on base model PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which have surprisingly been absent so far from these graphical showcase videos. I’m guessing there will be some concessions to be made, seeing as how Cyberpunk 2077 bridges the gap between console generations. On the one side is the glorious next-gen version that’s on the horizon, resplendent in its Razor Ramon tracing, while on the other side it’s eeewww old-gen scoot go away!

And honestly, I’ll be happy when Cyberpunk 2077 is out and I can finally start putting all my hype eggs in another basket. And you all know that I’m talking about Anthem 2.0, which is going to be a million times better according to the brain damage that I just suffered after being bonked on the head during a cricket bat demonstration.

You’ll see, you’ll all see how right I am.

