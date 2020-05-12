Home Gaming Here’s your first look at the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster

Here’s your first look at the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on May 12, 2020
1 min read
0
Here’s your first look at the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster 2

More than two decades ago, a single PlayStation game made you believe that a man truly could fly. Said flying was of course done via a piece of wood with wheels and with a half-pipe below him, but the point still stands! Tony Hawk Pro Skater was a revolution of its time, a tight and perfect balance of arcade glory with just enough realism thrown into the mix to give anyone who tried, a dang good time.

The last time that the Hawkman set foot on a skateboard, it resulted in the entirely okay Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5. Good on paper, something was clearly missing and the spark that had been inspirational fuel for a generation was gone. You simply can’t beat the classics, and that’s a lesson that Activision has learnt over the last couple of years thanks to cutting edge remasters of their Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon franchises.

Could a Tony Hawk Pro Skater remaster of the first two games in the series be a reminder of retro extreme sports glory? Find out for yourself below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster will be popping a 900 Nostalgia spin on September 4.

Last Updated: May 12, 2020

Check Also

Sony reveals PlayStation Studios branding for PS5 games

There’s no mention of when the PlayStation 5 is coming, how much it’ll cost or what its HD…