Here’s your first look at the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster

More than two decades ago, a single PlayStation game made you believe that a man truly could fly. Said flying was of course done via a piece of wood with wheels and with a half-pipe below him, but the point still stands! Tony Hawk Pro Skater was a revolution of its time, a tight and perfect balance of arcade glory with just enough realism thrown into the mix to give anyone who tried, a dang good time.

The last time that the Hawkman set foot on a skateboard, it resulted in the entirely okay Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5. Good on paper, something was clearly missing and the spark that had been inspirational fuel for a generation was gone. You simply can’t beat the classics, and that’s a lesson that Activision has learnt over the last couple of years thanks to cutting edge remasters of their Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon franchises.

Could a Tony Hawk Pro Skater remaster of the first two games in the series be a reminder of retro extreme sports glory? Find out for yourself below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster will be popping a 900 Nostalgia spin on September 4.

