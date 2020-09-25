Fall Guys beans are horrific abominations that must be eliminated

Just like cats, pufferfish, or that one person you dated but every wisely broke up with when the truth was exposed, Fall Guys just appear cute on the outside while actually being horrific nightmare fuel creatures that must be exterminated for my eyes to ever not feel like they’re on the verge of bleeding. The adorable little beans were revealed to be a casing for a twisted (literally and figuratively) inner creature, one seemingly pulled from HP Lovecraft’s most heinous sexual fantasy and dumped on a creepy Reddit for some poor child to accidentally discover.

Well, you asked for it…



This is official lore now



Remember:



Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes

We can't take it back



Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist

We’ve always wondered what lay below that adorable shell, knowing that if the bean-shaped characters were, in fact, “Guys” that should resemble us in some way. Yet some questions are better left unanswered as the visage of doom and death contained within those fun colours… it’s enough to put you off the game entirely.

The dev team is divided



Principal Concept Artist, @Ash_Kerins, suggests that this is the true anatomy of a Fall Guy



Principal Concept Artist, @Ash_Kerins, suggests that this is the true anatomy of a Fall Guy

Yet there’s more to this story than just this shocking revelation. As it turns out, the dev team behind Fall Guys, Mediatronic, are divided on their own canon as an alternate anatomy for a Fall Guy was released quickly after the abomination. It’s far more adorable and suggests that Fall Guys are actually just airbags filled with ambition, spirit and a big squeaky heart. Isn’t that just lovely and way less upsetting?

Fall Guy’s first season ends in just a few weeks, with the hotly anticipated second season bringing in all kinds of medieval cosmetics to make your Bean look either less or more like an ancient scourge on humanity. Or maybe a wonderfully pure angel of goodness and light! Whichever canon you prefer, I suppose.

