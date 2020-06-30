Highly improbable rumour of the day: Mortal Kombat vs DC 2: Dark Multiverse is NetherRealm’s next fighting game

Hot take: I liked Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe. It was brash, loud and nowhere near as good as the Deadly Alliance era of the time, but if you ever wanted to see Superman drive an entire human body into the ground as if they were a tent spike, this game had you covered. Midway may be long gone, but its spiritual successor studio Netherrealm has kept the flame burning for Mortal Kombat in the years since then (no doubt helped by MK co-creator Ed Boon being in charge), with their games output having hints of ye olde Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe within their DNA.

The most recent Mortal Kombat game featured the Joker as a DLC character, while the first Injustice game had Scorpion pop up to menace the DC universe, but neither side has clashed against the other on a grand scale again. Here’s the hot rumour of the day though: That conflict is about to erupt once again.

In the most improbable rumour of an incredibly slow news day, one leaker on 4Chan claims to have the scoop on Netherrealm’s next game, which will be Mortal Kombat vs DC 2: Dark Multiverse. Apparently set after the end of the first clash, this sequel will see the multiverse thrown into disarray after the death of Dark Khan (a combo of Darkseid and Shao Kahn) and Kronika, leading to a massive fracture in the fabric of reality.

The Dark Multiverse has begun to rise, and from its deepest depths comes Barbatos and his legion of evil Batmen who want to drag all realities into the abyss. On a narrative level, this actually makes sense. One of the reasons why Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe was chided on release, was the lack of any real blood and guts within the game. It may have been Mortal Kombat’s trademark, but they were massively toned down in comparison to previous games. DC’s heroes could also pull of a rage-based finisher called “heroic brutalities”, but these were just embarrassing ways to end a match.

If the Dark Multiverse were the focus of the next Netherrealm game though, the studio wouldn’t just have creative license to unleash some super-powered finishers, they’d have actual precedent from the comic books in which they could draw inspiration from. If you’ve read any of the Dark Multiverse comics, you know just how grim these alternate universes are.

This is a world where Batman straps the Flash to the hood of the Batmobile and rams him into the Speed Force so that he can steal his powers, drowns the entire planet in another reality and in the darkest one yet, puts his talent for planning to horrific effect after the Joker infects him with a toxin that removes all sense of ethics and restraint from his mind. This could work, if it were true. Playable characters on the Mortal Kombat side apparently include:

Baraka

Jackie Briggs

Kano

Mileena

The Great Kung Lao

Scorpion

Daegon

Taven

Cassie Cage

Sub-Zero

Kitana

While the DC Universe roster includes a mix of Dark Multiverse evil Batmen, as if it were Dragon Ball XenoVerse’s cast of mostly Goku:

The Batman Who Laughs

Red Death

Murder Machine

Wonder Woman (Dark Knights Metal)

Dawnbreaker

The Drowned

Harley Queen (Dark Knights Metal)

Merciless

Devastator

Superman (Dark Knights Metal)

Swamp Thing (Dark Knights Metal)

According to the leaker, an uber-version of Barbatos named Legion will serve as the big bad, while the Grimm Knight (Batman but with ALL THE GUNS) and Fire Thunder God Liu Kang will also be unlockable. DLC characters will fill out nine other slots, with the game aiming for a properly mature rating. Injustice’s super-move system will return, although Mortal Kombat’s Fatal and Krushing Blows won’t be featured.

If everything goes to plan, Mortal Kombat vs DC 2: Dark Multiverse will be out in August 2021, with the reveal supposedly taking place this year at DC Fandome.

Last Updated: