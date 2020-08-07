Hitman 3 is adding PlayStation VR support to the entire world of assassination

Hitman has always been a morbidly cathartic game, wherein players could become the ultimate spanner and throw themselves into the elegant clockwork mechanisms of the world around them. That thrill for the kill is about to get even more personal, as Hitman 3 will bring PlayStation VR support to the entire trilogy.

Shown off in last night’s State of Play, a new trailer for Hitman 3 revealed Agent 47 infiltrating a high society party, scoping out the scene and then getting ready to move in for the kill, with the camera pulling a John Malkovich and going inside of his head. Check it out below:

“We’re proud to announce that we are bringing VR support to every location from all three games,” communications manager at IO Interactive Travis Barbour wrote on the PS Blog.

That’s right! Every location from the World of Assassination trilogy can be played in VR, when you play them in Hitman 3. We’re working to finalize the specifics for how PS VR owners can enjoy Hitman in VR, and we’ll have more details to share in the months ahead. As a reminder, it will be possible to ‘import’ locations that you own from the previous two Hitman games into Hitman 3, essentially putting all 20+ locations from the entire trilogy in one place. Hitman 3 VR will change the way you play the game by giving you a first person view and allowing you to get truly immersed into the rich and detailed locations that the series is known for. Whether you’re in disguise and walking down the catwalk at a fashion show in Paris, enjoying the seaside in Sapienza or infiltrating a bank in New York, Hitman in VR literally gives you a brand new perspective in first person. You’ll stand face-to-face with your targets and look them in the eyes, blend-in to a busy crowd and hear the chatter and conversations happening around you and interact with items using your hands. For example, you can swing a frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock out a guard – and then use it to deflect any bullets that are fired at you as you make your escape!

IT’S MY HEAD! That’s going to be a ton of content to explore within in Hitman’s world of assassination, and while I doubt that anyone will be pulling off any impressive speed-runs within that mode, it should make reaching for that Silent Assassin trophy more fascinating. Hitman 3 will launch in January 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

