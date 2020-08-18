Hitman 3 is killing off Ghost mode and changing how Elusive Targets work

IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 won’t be straying far from the template set in the 2016 soft reboot. There’ll be a target, a massive sandbox choking on NPCs who are keeping an eye on your bald head and plenty of chances to make your victim vanish in an accident that looks like karma at work. That core idea remains in play, but there will be some other changes on the horizon as, the multiplayer side of the package is getting an overhaul.

Ghost Mode, a 1v1 online multiplayer mode that allowed players to race against each other’s spectres to see who could pull off an assassination first, is being scrapped entirely. Introduced in Hitman 2’s Miami level, it won’t be featured in Hitman 3 and it’ll stop working in Hitman 2 from August 31. “With our focus currently on other areas of the World of Assassination, Ghost Mode won’t be featured in HITMAN 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for HITMAN 2 on Monday 31st August 2020,” IO Interactive said in a blog post.

We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer. We want to send a sincere thank you to all of our players who have enjoyed Ghost Mode over the last two years. We’re looking forward to a few more matches online and raising a glass for Ghost Mode one final time. One other thing; The Phantom Suit, which can only be unlocked by playing Ghost Mode, will be added as an unlock in HITMAN 3.

Elusive targets are also getting a rework, but IO Interactive hasn’t revealed how they’ll change for Hitman 3. Introduced in Hitman 2016, Elusive Targets had to be hunted down and carefully observed, as they didn’t pop up on Agent 47’s radar. You also only have one shot at taking them out, with cocking up resulting in your opportunity to take them down being lost forever. Unless it was that Sean Bean mission, because death to Boromir.

Escalation and Contracts will remain the same, while the terrific Sniper Assassin mode will return in Hitman 3. “Sniper Assassin can be played in existing maps as a single-player experience only. We are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in HITMAN 2 before the launch of HITMAN 3 and we’ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode’s multiplayer trophies in the coming months,” IO said.

So the TLDR of this entire post? Multiplayer has been marked for execution, but what remains will create a stronger single-player experience when Hitman 3 arrives in January 2021.

