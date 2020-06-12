Hitman 3 will bring the World of Assassination saga to a grand conclusion

Since 2016, the idea of a not so natural death was expanded albeit with a grim reaper who had a talent for creative carnage and delivering a dry one-liner just before the curtain fell on an unlucky victim. Agent 47 was his name, and ridding the world of a bunch of bastards was his game as he travelled across the globe.

Hitman 2 would continue the story in late 2018, expanding the scope of the tale and the World of Assassination that developer IO Interactive had masterfully crafted with more exotic locations and those divine sniper assassin missions. During last night’s PlayStation 5 showcase, IO Interactive lifted the veil off of the third installment, which won’t only see Agent 47 engage in his usual lethal business. It’ll be the final chapter in the gigantic saga that the developer has been working on for many a year now.

“As long-time Hitman fans will know, our games and locations are always built with unparalleled player choice and replayability in mind,” Travis Barbour, Senior Community Manager at IO Interactive explained on the PS Blog.

Hitman 3 is no different. In fact, our next game encourages players to explore and interact with the game world in new ways that will reward them in future playthroughs. We want the game to be tactile and we want players to feel that their actions have an impact on what is going on around them and their future playthroughs. Hitman 3 is the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and we’re very happy to allow players to carryover locations and progression from Hitman 2 into Hitman 3. We’re very proud to have the entire trilogy all playable from within Hitman 3 and to make it the ultimate place to play any game from the trilogy.

That’s going to be a lot of content. 2016’s Hitman took players to Paris, Italy and Japan with its intricate sandboxes, while Hitman 2 expanded the world tour with trips to Miami, New Zealand and the slums of Mumbai, each zone being a delicate clockwork mechanism of scripted events and patterns that players had to spend hours learning. That’s going to be one humongous package when it releases, with Hitman 3 having six new locations of its own such as a high-rise tower in Dubai.

It’ll be available in January 2021, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

