Hitman developer IO Interactive is making a James Bond 007 video game

James Bond may have plenty of time to die now that his latest film has been cast into the deepest pits of release schedule hell, but 007 will be back! In a new video game that is, helmed by none other than Hitman developers IO Interactive. Having spent the last few years crafting intricate sandboxes for Agent 47 to wreak havoc within, IO is perhaps the perfect fit for this project.

What said project will entail, is still a mystery though, as Project 007 was announced in the briefest of trailers:

And that’s all we know! Well that and that the game will be an origin story for Britain’s most famous secret agent:

Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. pic.twitter.com/BRdKtARDSH November 19, 2020

Ten bucks says the game will ship with a preorder bonus of shaken Martini.

