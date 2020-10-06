How Ghost of Tsushima’s new Legends multiplayer mode works

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s gorgeous feudal Japan photography tour and occasional Mongol-slaying diversion, may have been released earlier this year but its Jin and tonic ride is far from over. Not too long ago it was revealed that the game would receive a brand new mode, mixing multiplayer action with team-based combat. Called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, this neat-looking mode now has a date and will arrive very soon on PlayStation 4.

October 16, to be exact.

“This update brings the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand-new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology, as well as exciting new updates and New Game+ for our single-player campaign!” senior game designer Darren Bridges explained on the PS Blog.

As we announced in August, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a brand new, online cooperative multiplayer experience that will be a free update for all Ghost of Tsushima owners. A classic element of some of our favorite samurai films is warriors standing together, ready to fight as a team. In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you can fight side-by-side with your friends, which is such an important part of fulfilling that samurai fantasy in a whole new way. We’re so excited to hear from everyone who teams up with their friends and jumps in.

Players will be able to tackle two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a Raid that will be released later. To access the mode, you’ll need to pay a visit to Gyozen the Storyteller, “the author and gatekeeper of the stories you’ll find in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends” who’ll transport you to another era that requires some asses to be kicked. Here’s a quick breakdown on the classes that players can choose from in Legends:

Samurai

Samurai players can run straight toward combat and stay there, sustaining their health while chopping enemies down left and right. When you’re overwhelmed, use the Hachiman’s Fury ultimate attack to slash through enemies in a flurry of strikes.

Hunter

As a Hunter, you can stand on the edge of combat and snipe enemies before they even see you. You can also use explosive arrows to slow down groups, and when the combat gets really fierce, the Eye of Uchitsune ultimate attack will unleash multiple arrows straight at your enemies’ heads.

Ronin

Ronin players can revive their entire team with the Breath of Izanami ultimate ability. You might play Ronin because you want to help your human friends… or you might do it because the Ronin class is also able to summon a Spirit Dog. (And yes, you can ABSOLUTELY pet your Spirit Dog!)

Assassin

If you prefer doing massive damage with a single attack, you’ll love the Assassin. The Shadow Strike ultimate attack will allow you to teleport across the battlefield and directly strike your enemies. If that’s not intimidating enough, wait until you see the terrifying masks the Assassin gets to wear!

And yes, there will be a group photo mode. OH YEAH!

But wait, there’s more! Version 1.1 of Ghost of Tsushima will also pack in a few fan-requested features. Custom loadouts will allow you to toggle between your ultimate shinobi suit or warrior spirit samurai and New Game + will allow you to re-embark on Jin’s Journey with all your earned skills and a more lethal optional difficulty level.

Last Updated: