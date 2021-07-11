We all sometimes love to spend time doing what we enjoy. But how much time is too much gaming time?

As a single dude with no real responsibilities except for doing my job and paying the bills, and my pets, I am free to spend most of my evenings and weekends gaming or doing what I enjoy. As a reclusive person by nature, that prefers to physically interact with people as little as possible (except when I have to go feed Jim in the basement and make sure his chains are still intact), it gives me more freedom to hide away and lose myself in the worlds my video games bring to life.

But…I find myself spending less and less time gaming, or just shortening my sessions. Must be because I’m getting older. Sometimes it’s just to do the adult thing… you know… clean the house, do my laundry, poke Jim with a stick, that type of thing. But other times it’s just to do other things, watch a movie or series or read or ask myself….Are we Human, or are we Dancers? What if we are both?

Gaming is still and will always remain my passion, but I feel that sitting down and playing for 8 to 10 hours a day is a bit much. I need to rest as well.

When I was younger I went a whole day and night playing….ahhhh….the days when The Division just came out, jumps to mind. Grinding for that gun or gear piece with your friends. Hours upon hours spent in my own little world, until I tried to get up to go to the bathroom and couldn’t walk.

How much for you is too much? You might have a wife and little mongrels that vaguely resemble you running around and demanding attention, a demanding job or whatever.

How much time do you spend playing your favourite games a day and over the weekend? And how much is too much?

Mouth off in the comments as you please. But please don’t tell Jim that the Woogie Boogie invasion is bollocks, he might try to escape.

