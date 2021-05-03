Images for Battlefield 6 reportedly leaked, show off storms and rockets

You know what makes a battlefield much more stressful? Weather. Not that I’m speaking from experience, mind you. It’s just that modern Battlefield games have really gone all in on severe weather effects as gameplay mechanics and from the looks of things, that’s a trend that may be continued. Tom Henderson, a notable Battlefield leaker, got their hands on the photos that paint a picture of game that looks very much like Battlefield. The images in question involve what appears to be a rocket preparing for launch in the midst of a tornado as viewed from the cockpit of a plane while the other depicts a tropical beach with a scattering of buildings standing tall against an oncoming storm.

The Battlefield series is known for incorporating severe weather effects into multiplayer maps and while they fourth game in the mainline strategy very proudly announced to everyone that it was incorporating “Leveloution” into its multiplayer maps. It was more of gimmick than anything else and yet watching a dam explode to flood out a map or a tower collapse and cause the centre of a factory to be reshaped was rather cool. Who knows if they images here depict anything that extensive but I could more certainly believe that to be the case.

Beyond that, the images don’t reveal much else. If they are genuine, Battlefield 6 certainly looks like it’s pulling heavily on the modern UI that both the 3rd and 4th games incorporated. If anything, the island photo could be our first taste of the possible scale of the maps we might see in the next game; we know that DICE has expanded its team to its largest state yet to ensure that Battlefield 6 takes full advantage of current gen hardware. Beyond that, we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement, unless the leaks keep coming.

Last Updated: