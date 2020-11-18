Immortals: Fenyx Rising receives a Season Pass, includes three full expansions

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a few weeks out so that means Ubisoft is already planning on all that delicious post-launch content. The Season Pass for the game was announced in a trailer last night and based on first glances and impressions… it actually seems genuinely cool. The roadmap for the game, once it’s in our grubby little paws, includes three whole expansions, all of which make the game’s name even longer and clunkier. Beyond the expansions in the Season Pass, Ubisoft has also confirmed the content that will be available to everyone for free and there seems to be a lot going on here.

Let’s talk about those expansions first. The first, named Immortals: Fenyx Rising – A New God will send protagonist Fenyx to Olympus Palace where she’ll be tasked with overcoming the Trial of the Olympians. Once you’re done with that (and presumably have waited a few months) you’ll be able to enjoy Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm.

A massive change from the game’s original setting, this expansion is set in the midst of Chinese mythology. You’ll take on the role of Ku, a new hero, who has a distinct set of combat moves and will face monsters torn from Chinese legend. Lastly, Immortals: Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods will see players take on the role of Ash, a character tasked by Fenyx to restore the titular lost gods. The perspective here is top-down and you’ll be provided with a range of new combat options.

Oh, if you purchase the season pass separately (or just get it bundled with the Gold Edition of the game) you’ll also unlock a bonus quest that sees Hermes and Fenyx getting up to some hijinks. Fun! Immortals: Fenyx Rising is launching on 3 December for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia.

Until then, enjoy this trailer which features Fenyx crossing paths with…Finn and Jake from Adveture Time? Well that’s neat.

Last Updated: