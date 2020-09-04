Immortals: Fenyx Rising release date leaked and it’s sooner than anyone expected

Earlier this week, we were discussing the re-reveal of Immortals: Fenyx Rising, a game that used to be called Gods and Monsters which is, I’m sure we can all agree, a much better title. Ubisoft had teased in a brief trailer for their 10 September Ubisoft Forward event that Immortals: Fenyx Rising (I’m just going to say Immortals, that’s just easier for everyone) would be re-announced and seemingly take center stage for the digital event. Yet, as is pretty typical for most video game announcements these days, the release date for Immortals has been leaked alongside some screenshots of the game which actually look remarkably pretty.

The listing for the game popped up on the Microsoft Store, like nearly every other big AAA leak, and has since been removed but this being the internet you know someone already grabbed those screenshots. Over on Twitter, Wario64 posted the images he managed to capture of the listing while it was still up and the information is revealing to say the least. Immortals: Fenyx Rising is apparently launching on 3 December 2020 for Xbox One and therefore PC too, probably.

The leak also reveals some more information on the game, even if it’s largely flavourful: “wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.” Medusa and a Cyclops, as well as plenty of other ancient Greek monsters, will apparently rock up looking for a beating in one of the game’s seven unique regions.

I don’t know, that sounds pretty Breath of the Wild to me.

The leak also contained a whole load of screenshots from the Microsoft Store page and the game looks beautiful. Whether this leak actually bears fruit is beyond anyone at the moment, but at least we won’t have to wait too long to actually see the game in action.

