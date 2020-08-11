Injustice 3 has been teased by artist BossLogic, will probably be revealed at DC Fandome

There’s only one thing better than ripping the head off of a demon ninja and performing all kinds of gory dismemberments upon the remaining corpse: Delivering all that violence to Batman’s face.

While the Injustice games don’t have the same emphasis on gore and violence as Mortal Kombat, the other fighting game developed by Netherealm Studios hasn’t stopped it from being my favourite fighting game franchise in recent memory (But that’s largely due to me being a massive fanboy).

I have no idea if they’re good fighting games or not (apparently they are?) but the satisfaction of playing as the Red Hood and shooting Green Lantern in the face never gets old. Injustice 2 was released back in 2017, which means that it’s high time for Netherealm to dip their toes back into the DC Universe swimming pool.

Teased last night by artist BossLogic, the digital artist posted a logo for the game spelled rather awkwardly as “Injustic3” which is just so painful to look at once it has been typed out. What’s most interesting about this logo design is the inclusion of the clock theme around the title. Some folks are saying this means that the Watchmen will be involved, linking the game to DC’s Rebirth arc and the Doomsday Clock story which officially tied Alan Moore’s broken team of “heroes” into official DC canon. While I was initially skeptical of this idea, seeing as a clock could represent any number of things, what really gets the gears whirring is the little smiley face badge hidden in the left side of the image. It’s pretty difficult to shy away from Watchmen, when it has the most iconic aspect of that graphic novel right there.

What gives more credibility to this teaser is the fact that DC Fandome, this year’s announcement of all upcoming DC Comics projects, is in a few weeks and BossLogic will be attending the event. Even more damning, they tagged Ed Boon, one of the head honchos at Netherealm, in that same Twitter post where he shared the Injustice 3 logo. Coincidence? I think NOT. BossLogic is a cool artist too and he’s had a pretty decent year. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was revealed by BossLogic and Darryn had the chance to chat with him about the creative process. It’s good stuff!

