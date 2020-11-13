IO Interactive is celebrating 20 years of Hitman

Hitman: Codename 47 released in 2000. That’s twenty years ago as of 21 November, so in just a few more days Agent 47 will be a year away from being allowed to drink in the US. Hitman has been around for nearly my entire life, and I’ve only ever played one of those games. It was good! I just never got around to the other seven in the franchise and now I feel bad. To celebrate the occasion, developer IO Interactive announced some rather interesting stats and teased some future celebrations for the franchise, but before delve into that, we should first talk about those numbers.

According to IO, Agent 47 has embarked on over 100 missions and has been played by more than 70 million lifetime players. That’s a staggering amount of people wanting in on those sweet assassination kills and who can blame them? Hitman just plays like no other game on the market (okay, maybe Untitled Goose Game is pretty similar). IO Interactive then also teased some new information regarding Hitman 3, the latest Hitman game set to be released in January of 2021.

“To commemorate the 20th year of Hitman and Agent 47 this November, we’ve lined up some moments of celebration that will enable us to reflect on what we have achieved over the years and to look ahead at what’s to come in HITMAN 3,” reads the blog post published by IO.

They also invited fans to celebrate on social media using #Hitman20Years to share memories and stuff. One can only assume they’ll be dropping some new information on Hitman 3 in the coming months, which will be an Epic Store exclusive on PC at launch. Still, I doubt that gets in the way of fans eager to continue their quest of taking out the meanest, dirtiest sleaze-balls around the world.

