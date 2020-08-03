It’s official, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X

A new Xbox console generation without Halo right at the center of the system-seller marketing campaign would feel weirder than a day in 2020 that isn’t infused with unrelenting despair. The biggest gun in Microsoft’s arsenal, Halo Infinite is leading the charge for that system by establishing a ten-year game plan that’s sort of like a live service but totally isn’t.

Halo Infinite is looking to be a more modern game, and it’s taking its most contemporary step yet: Offering its multiplayer for free. Microsoft has confirmed that the next big game starring that Master Chief fella who cooks Covenant forces with bullets will have free-to-play multiplayer when it launches, keeping it in direct competition with heavyweights such as Call of Duty Warzone and Destiny 2.

Developer 343 Industries initially had to do some damage control after Halo Infinite was shown off during the Xbox Series X showcase, with many fans worried that the online component wouldn’t even ship with the base game.

Nothing to see here folks, this is not true. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

“Halo is for everyone,” Microsoft tweeted after someone jumped the gun on the Xbox Series X ore-order page at The Smyths Toys website.

We can confirm Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later!

In more Halo Infinite news, 343 Industries addressed the recent dissatisfaction with the game’s visuals, promising fans that the build that was shown off will have plenty more graphical polish. “In many ways we are in agreement here—we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game,” John Junyszek, the studio’s community manager on the Halo blog.

The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished. While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess.

Halo Infinite is coming, although when exactly that will be, remains to be seen as we’re all still waiting for Microsoft to finally commit to a proper release date on its next-gen offerings. Like c’mon Microsoft, we need to find a venue, caterers and a priest for the big day!

