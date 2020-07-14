Kill It With Fire brings its spider-slaying action to PC in August

I know that spiders play a useful part in the ecosystem, but at the same time they’re freakin’ spiders and they make my skin shiver worse than the thought of hugs from my family on a winter day. Who hasn’t seen a freshly-hatched spider, ad wanted to take a month off of work thanks to the panic attack you’ve just suffered.

They’re creatures designed to inflict fear on you, what with their beady eyes, hairy legs and insatiable lust to see their lineage continue through their spawn. Just like your mom after her broodling-senses begin to tingle when you talk to someone of the opposite gender for more than three seconds. Kill It With Fire may just be one of the most cathartic experiences in that field then, because it’s giving you free reign to work out your arachnophobia by giving you the one tool that can easily rid any home of the wallcrawlers: FIRE!

Also bullets, weed-whackers and ninja throwing stars to use in the eternal struggle. It’ll finally be bringing that eight-legged terror to Steam on August 13. Here’s the fancy trailer to show it off:

https://youtu.be/GmIPQpy7MOs

The spider – mankind’s most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it’s time to fight back! Gather your arsenal and pursue the eight-legged menace on a journey across suburbia – although not necessarily in that order. To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff… pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy – first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.

If you’re keen to join the good fight (I’m doing my part!), you can try out a demo from July 17 that includes features such as “Gratuitous chaos and destruction” and the chance to “finally learn the truth about spiders”. Just remember: I’m from Buenos Aires and I say kill ‘em all.

