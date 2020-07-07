Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be out on September 8, collector’s edition revealed

Kingdoms of Amalur, that swell game from the past with a very silly new strapline that I secretly adore, has a date! Which you just read in the headline above and dammit my clickbait is slipping. THQ Nordic has announced that it’ll be dropping like it’s hot on September 8. Here’s the fancy-pants announcement trailer to celebrate the rebirth of this underrated gem from a bygone era of…the early 2010s. Plus, there’ll be a brand new expansion! Now that’s more like it, Mr Nordic.

In addition to that, here’s a look at the collector’s edition as well!

Contents of the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Collector’s Edition include:

A highly-detailed Alyn Shir Figurine (20.8cm tall x 18cm wide x 14.2cm deep)

A custom Amalur keychain

Five pieces of original in-game artwork

The award-winning game soundtrack composed by Grant Kirkhope

A high-quality Collector’s Box

In case you missed it, here’s the list of everything that has been added to this re-release, re-copied and re-pasted re-below for re-you:

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore

Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death

Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having "more content than any single-player game deserves!"

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning

I’m re-excited for this game and the chance to re-run this joke into the ground! Which I’ve already re-done.

