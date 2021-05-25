Knockout City, EA’s new multiplayer dodgeball game, hits two million players during free trial

Back when EA first showed off Knockout City in 2020, I seem to recall most of the world treating the reveal with a resounding, “Meh”. Another arcade sports game that’s been given the live service treatment, people just weren’t all that interested in the idea. Yet now that the game is in the hands of the public, it seems like they’ve been rethinking their initial apathy. To celebrate the launch of Knockout City, developer Velen Studios and publisher EA games have kicked it all off a with a free trial of the game that’s running all week. Amazingly, that’s resulted in over two million players wading into the fields of ball-based warfare.

Welcome to Knockout City, population: YOU! Well, you, and TWO MILLION of your friends!



If you haven't joined in on the #BlockParty free trial, why the heck not? Knockout City is available free to try right now!

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Wo9u0R4Z9v — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 24, 2021

That’s a lot of players, even for a free trial of a brand new IP. Those numbers are likely also due to how widely available the game is; you can play Knockout City on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5 and Xbox Series S/X through backwards compatibility. Not only that, but the game’s launched with cross-play and cross-progression so everyone and their friends can join in the fun no matter where they’re playing.

Knockout City’s free trial, playfully titled “Block Party” will run for the rest of the week so you still have plenty of time to get in on there and see what all the fuss is about. While he may not have an official review up, speaking to Darryn reveals that he thinks rather highly of the game. According to him it’s a fun distraction that’s kept him playing longer than he thought he would. Having said that, the second a new Destiny 2 season starts, he’ll likely drop it completely. This isn’t so much a condemnation of Knockout City and more a statement and Darryn’s fervent need for Destiny lore being pumped into his veins.

