Leaked screenshots for Baldur’s Gate 3 show off dialogue, magic and fantastic facial hair

Lore, magic, dungeons and possibly dragons! Baldur’s Gate, its sequel and its spin-offs re the stuff of legends, point ‘n click adventure games from another era that time never truly forgot. Is there room in a crowded market for the return of one of the most treasured IPs in all of gaming history? Developer Larian certainly thinks so, and with the game arriving next year people are keen to roll the dice to see what the studio is bringing to the table.

If these leaked screenshots are anything to go by, it’s going to be lots! ResetEra presumably slew a few dragons to uncover the screens, which show off a new camera that makes conversations a heck of a lot more personal, fancy effects and plenty of dialogue. Check it out for yourself below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive next year, although you’ll be able to get your Early Access kicks in later on in 2020 according to Wizards of the Coast parent and kickass Transformers toys manufacturer Hasbro.

