Looking Ahead to the Call of Duty League’s Major 4: Who are the Favourites?

The race to win the coveted Call of Duty League Championship trophy and a share of $500,000 in prize money is now on. Here is a closer look at which teams are most likely to top the table and walk away with a prize at the end of the event.

What is the Call of Duty League Major IV?

Call of Duty League Major IV is regarded as being one the single most epic events in today’s global phenomenon of eSports. It’s an American online tournament that lasts for several months, and a total of 12 teams compete in a double-elimination category to find out who will be this year’s Major 4 champions. The Major IV is basically the playoffs segment of the fourth Major of 2022. The top prize up for grabs at the end of the event is the coveted Call of Duty League Championship trophy, plus the top nine spots will receive a share of a cool $500,000 in prize money, according to Ginx.tv.

CoD is one of the world’s most iconic first-person shooter games, and it has also been the best-selling video game franchise in the world for almost two decades, having started back in 2003, says Statista. The early games revolved around the World War II era, and the more recent Call of Duty games have taken players into battle in the Cold War era, to futuristic Sci-Fi worlds and even deep into outer space. Online gaming enthusiasts from around the world can now play their favourite game and compete against other budding teams of players to win cash prizes and some serious bragging rights.

Who are the current favourites in the CDL 2022 season?

The current top four favourites competing in this year’s event are The Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, London Royal Ravens, and Toronto Ultra. Also in contention are the LA Thieves, Seattle Surge, LA Guerillas, Boston Breach, Minnesota ROKKR, Florida Mutineers, and New York Subliners. If you were to look to trusted Zambian gambling sites, such as 10bet Zambia, you would see that the favourites, Atlanta FaZe, currently have 1/1 odds of winning (or 2.00 if you prefer decimal odds, and -100 if you prefer American/moneyline odds).

The second-favourites to win right now are OpTic Texas, who now have 7/2 odds (4.50 and 350). The London Royal Ravens are currently priced at 9/2 (5.50 and +450), and both Toronto Ultra and LA Thieves are priced at 7/1 (8.00 and +700). Seattle Surge now have 11/1 odds (12.00 and +1100). The LA Guerrillas have 25/1 odds (26.00 and +2,500). Boston Breach have 33/1 (34.00 and +3,300). Minnesota ROKKR have 40/1 odds (41.00 and +4,000). Florida Mutineers have 50/1 odds (51.00 and +5,100), and outsiders New York Subliners currently have 66/1 odds (67.00 and +6,600) of winning. Although accurate at the time of writing, these odds may change somewhat as we edge towards the final, which is scheduled to take place in August.

Different ways to watch as the action unfolds

The Call of Duty League Major IV (CDL Major 4) tournament weekend will run between 21st and 24th July 2022 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York City. This is the final tourney prior to the Call of Duty (CDL) Championships in August, and one of the most convenient ways to watch as all the action unfolds is via YouTube. There’s also still time to purchase tickets to the actual live event, with prices ranging from around $35 for General Admission tickets up to $100 for VIP tickets.

What can the winners take home?

The winning team is guaranteed a tidy $200,000 in prize money, and the runner-up will walk away with a cool $120,000. Whoever finishes the event this year in third place looks set to receive $80,000, and fourth place will be compensated with a guaranteed $40,000 cash prize. Fifth and sixth place will both receive $20,000, and seventh and eighth place will both receive $10,000. There are no cash prizes for those who finish in 9th to 12th place. In addition, the 12 teams will also receive a share of highly sought-after Call of Duty (CDL) points.

For example, the winner will be awarded 65 CDL points, while second, third, and fourth place will be awarded 50, 40, and 30 CDL points, respectively. Both fifth and sixth place will receive 20 points. Seventh and eighth place will receive 10 points, and there are no points for finishing in 9th to 12th place. Although it looks certain that The Atlanta FaZe team will come out on top, anything can happen in the world’s most famous eSports event.

Last Updated: