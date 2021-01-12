GhostWire: Tokyo is out this October

GhostWire: Tokyo, the game that many survival horror fans are looking forward to hopefully, is seemingly launching in October of 2021. The game, which is from the mind of Shinji Mikami and developed by Tango Gameworks, was briefly shown off in a highlight reel during Sony’s Consumer Electronic Show event. Doesn’t really sound like the announcement of a release date for what is meant to be a fairly substantial title for the PS5 but maybe this was just so that they had something to show. I could definitely see a bigger, flashier trailer in the near future.

The October release date makes sense given GhostWire: Tokyo’s content. Tango Gameworks, who also developed the Evil Within 1 and 2 and released both in October, is quickly making a name for itself as one of the go-to developers for horror games. It’s also worth noting that the game will be on PC but whether or not that launch window applies for that specific platform is as yet unknown. GhostWire: Tokyo on PS5 will be a timed exclusive, a deal which Bethesda is holding to despite Microsoft acquiring the publisher last year.

A few other PS5 launch windows were found in that same snippet of text, including Horizon: Forbidden West (2021), Returnal (03/19/21), Stray (October 2021), and Solar Ash (June 2021). It’s possible some of these windows were announced earlier but it’s still interesting to have Sony “confirm” them, even if they are vague enough in some cases to potentially accommodate any delays. CNET went and archived the clip over on YouTube if you want to check it out and confirm I’m not doing a fib.

