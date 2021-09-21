Gran Turismo 7 Confirms Dynamic Weather, Cross-Play, Online-Only

The Gran Turismo 7 series made its triumphant return during the PlayStation Showcase with a reveal trailer. Now that the dust has settled, we now have some more information about the new title. During an interview with Eurogamer, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi has confirmed a few things.

Online is Required

As with the previous title GT Sport, which required an online connection, the same will be for Gran Turismo 7. The only mode that won’t need an online link will be the arcade mode which doesn’t require save data.

Kazunori states that this is to deter cheaters and not having players messing with the saved data. You’ll also need it for collecting cars, info and racing. It may be a deal-breaker for some, but it’s become a staple of the series.

I don’t know how I feel about the online-only design, but GT Sport has become quite popular.

Cross-Play Confirmed with Safricing Quality

Kazunori stated that the game would have cross-play with PS4 and PS5 players. They’ve also been able to do this without having to sacrifice quality between the versions.

PS5 owners will have some benefits but mostly in visual fidelity and loading times. If you are playing online, you’ll have to wait a bit for PS4 players while you warm up on the track. There’ll also be DualSense adaptive triggers and the precision the new controller presents.

Dynamic Weather will Change How You Race

Gran Turismo 7 will include a dynamic weather feature that will change how’ll race. It won’t just randomly choose a weather system, but instead, it’ll simulate weather to the most realistic possible.

It is affecting your car in various ways. As it rains, there will be more water on the track that spray’s aside. Other areas of the track will even dry quicker in some places. Everything from the air, temperature, humidity and road surface will be affected by this system.

Customising Cars is Back

This time around, Polyphony Digital will vastly improve the customising options in GT7 from GT Sport. Players will be allowed to customise both the look and performance of their cars.

You can change the aerodynamics and replace nearly every part of the car. You are creating the perfect vehicle for you. Along with performance, GT7 has vastly improved its customising options.

You view these customised cars in the GT Cafe, where you can view the vehicle and learn about its history and impact on the industry. This place will surely be a hit with car enthusiasts.

Ray-Tracing is here but only for Replays

Ray-Tracing has been the big buzzword for this generation of console’s, so the big question was how would GT7 implement this feature.

There will be ray-tracing in the game but only for replays and the garage, which means you can’t race with ray-tracing. This feature will only be available for PS5 users.

While this may be a bummer for some, it doesn’t mean that Polyphony Digital can’t implement the feature further in the game at a later date.

Gran Turismo 7 (official site) will be available worldwide on March 4, 2022, for PS4 and PS5.

Are you excited about GT7? Comment down below.

Last Updated: