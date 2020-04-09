Looks like Hatred is coming to the Nintendo Switch

My name is not important. What is important is what I’m going to do. I just flipping hate the world of gaming and the DLC worms feasting on its carcass. My whole life is just cold, bitter hatred and I always wanted to play violent video games. This is the time of vengeance and no life is worth a save game. And I will put in the grave as many Switch ports as I can. It’s time for me to kill good taste and it’s time for me to die. My crusade begins here.

Does the manifesto above sound kind of familiar? Well it should! I may have paraphrased it a bit (which says a LOT when even my chicken-scratch writing makes for better reading), but that scrawl above was the ignition switch for Hatred a couple of years ago. You might remember it, for being a game that attempted to sell itself on controversy rather than actually solid gameplay mechanics.

Beneath the angst, probably blaming Slipknot for its existence and an edgelord aesthetic that hasn’t been seen since Linkin Park debuted their Hybrid Theory album, Hatred was…meh. It was serviceable stuff, it ran alright and it was pretty much a twin-stick shooter that didn’t have much going for it beyond it coasting on controversy.

Said edgy content has pretty much been forgotten about in the years since it was released, a flash in the pan experience that few remember. And now it looks like it’s coming to Nintendo Switch. Developer Destructive Creations all but confirmed the news in a recent tweet, revealing that the game starring a protagonist by the name of Naht Imp O’ Rtant is headed towards Nintendo’s delightful handheld:

Something is going to be released soon. Do you have an idea what will it be? pic.twitter.com/Drxn22O1Kn — Destructive Creations (@DestCreat_Team) April 8, 2020

That’s a screenshot with a background from Hatred, so…yeah pretty much confirmed (Although Destructive Creations have also produced Ancestors Legacy and Daymare: 1998 so hopefully I’m wrong). There’s not much else to say about Hatred, because beneath the doom and gloom there lies a painfully average shoot ‘em all up game. I’ll be properly surprised if Nintendo even allows this hate by numbers game to exist on their console.

