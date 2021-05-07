Looks like Rambo is joining Call of Duty: Warzone

John Rambo never seemed like the character that would survive the test of pop culture obscurity and make it out to the other side but here we are. After already appearing in Mortal Kombat 11, it seems like Activision is teasing the character’s inclusion in it’s wildly popular battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. When I say teasing, they’re just shy of outright saying it because the information they’ve revealed couldn’t be more on the nose. The Call of Duty Twitter account posted an image of a player’s stats in Warzone yesterday and if you know anything about Rambo, you’ll know it couldn’t be anyone else.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

Firstly, his user name is “SurvivorJohn#1009062” which, beyond what seems to be a random number, makes sense for Rambo. He’s played five games and there are five Rambo films; he’s also won every game he’s played which makes sense considering Rambo doesn’t die in any of his films (that would be a bold narrative decision). Yet perhaps the biggest hint is the 552 kills which you’ll know, if you’re a fan of the character and been on in the internet in the past few years, is the actual number of on-screen kills committed by Rambo throughout the film franchise. If you don’t believe me, just check out the Fandom page.

There’s no confirmed release date for Rambo in Warzone but one has to imagine it’ll be rather soon. It’s also most likely that it’ll just be a skin that players can purchase but for how much is also unknown. Rambo will be the first out-of-universe character to drop into Warzone and if it was going to be anyone, it should be Sylvester Stallone’s PTSD-riddled soldier, right?

