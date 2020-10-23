Mortal Kombat 11: Watch Rambo rip a dude’s freakin’ throat out in this gameplay trailer

Nothing is over! You just don’t turn the console off! Especially when John Rambo is ready to fight for Earthrealm in Mortal Kombat 11. Revealed not too long ago as one of three new fighters that will be added to Mortal Kombat 11 and its upcoming Ultimate Edition, Sly Stallone’s infamous war veteran feels like a perfect fit for NetherRealm’s premiere fighting game franchise.

He’s got the moves, an arsenal that can be conjured out of thin air using Hollywood magic and there’s something bloody awesome about hearing Stallone himself banter with Mortal Kombat’s regular characters. Also, this Rambo has watched way too much Roadhouse:

Like the other bonus characters that were added to Mortal Kombat 11 over the months, you’ve got several options for acquiring Earthrealm’s best war veteran: Grab him in a season pass, Mortal Kombat 11’s new Ultimate Edition, an upgrade to said Ultimate Edition or slap $5 on the counter and scream “GIMME” at a very confused game store clerk.

I’m also digging all the references that NetherRealm has packed into their version of Rambo: From clothing options that were pulled straight from the original trilogy of films to attacks and finishers that reference the later films, someone has clearly been doing their homework. You’ll be able to draw first blood with Rambo on November 17.

Finally, a Rambo game that nobody wants to scrub from their memory banks.

