Mafia games’ Twitter is alive again, probably hinting at an upcoming remaster

After two years of nothing but the sound of silence, the Mafia Twitter account has risen from the grave with a single tweet that has presumably been authored by Vin Diesel:

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

So what does it mean? Beyond it being a little too late to add Fast ‘n Furious DLC to Mafia 3, there’s not a lot to go on. What there is, are plenty of rumours though! Earlier this year, the ratings board of Korea and Taiwan both listed remasters for Mafia 2 and Mafia 3. While it’s hard to imagine Mafia 3 needing a remaster, an updated version ala the ol’ game of the year edition approach could easily back a whole bunch of DLC into a complete package that could be resold on the market.

Not a bad idea for an enjoyable game with a banging 60s soundtrack minus the Creedence Clearwater Revival tracks. Seriously, five CCR tracks is six tracks too many. MATHS! Fans thinking of a remaster of the original Mafia might want to hold off on those lofty expectations, as it would likely be a mammoth task to bring that 2002 game from Illusion Software up to current-gen snuff.

Mafia 2 on the other hand? I’d pay good money for that. Released in 2011, it was a handsome slice of fugheddaboutit sandbox fun, although it was criticised for focusing on a story that had little to zero content in the extra diversions side of the genre. Considering how most sandboxes are bloated toyboxes with too much dang fluff in them lately, and I think I could actually lean in on a more linear and focused experience.

There’s a damn good game waiting to be replayed in Mafia 2, and a timely remaster could be just what the doctor ordered. Also on that note, I can’t stop laughing or reading in his voice a Coronavirus guide from Joe Pesci’s various mafia movie characters:

A weird segue with which to end this post on, but if you question my logic then I’ll send Johnny Tight-Lips over to break your kneecaps. No idea when he’ll do that, as he just told me to go suck a lemon after I asked him for an ETA on a proposed mauling.

