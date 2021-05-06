Make your own Mass Effect: Legendary Edition logo with this free tool

Mass Effect, much like Pokemon, is a franchise where every character is someone’s favourite so it stings when you see all that fresh promotional material pouring out of EA and Bioware with my boy Thane never highlighted by the posters. That dude needs to be centre-staged and yet he’s always one of the little images on the bottom! Enough of this, I’m changing things! To do so, I’ll just make use of the new tool released by EA that allows fans to generate their own Mass Effect: Legendary Edition artwork and you know what? It’s really cool.

All you need to do is head on over here to the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition website and answer a few questions. It’s a very straightforward process, asking you to choose your alignment, renegade or paragon, to determine your general colour scheme and then comes the tricky part. You’ll need to select your favourite companions, your backup and your cavalry. Which “category” you place your preferred companions in is where they’ll rock up on the poster. Once you’re done you’ll be able to share it on social media or even download it as a 4K wallpaper. Neat!

Plus, there’s also a link to download a whole bunch of stuff that was exclusive to the deluxe editions of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, such as the soundtrack, digital artbooks, and a lithograph of the Normandy.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is knocking on our doors with a release date of 14 May, 2021. It’s a full remaster of the original trilogy and we’ll be the first to admit that the graphical overhaul looks significant. Even better it bundles together over 40 packs of DLC to really ensure players get the most out of their Mass Effect experience. Sounds like my favourite game on the Citadel if you ask me.

