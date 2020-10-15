Marvel’s Avengers patch 1.3.3 makes the grind a little less tiresome

Square Enix is still convinced that it can repopulate the servers of Marvel’s Avengers with fresh new content, but to get to that point the game is still neck-deep in retuning itself to make the core experience…fun? A new patch dropped for Avengers, and while it doesn’t fix the game devolving into a god-awful mess of stuttering neon explosions whenever the action gets too heavy on my PS4 (Apparently the best fix is a pricy PS5 application for frame-rate woes), it does tweak other annoying aspects of the mightiest mortals simulator.

For starters, you won’t have to bounce between outposts to pick up faction assignments, as there’ll be dedicated terminals in these hubs now. You’ll also have a wider radius in which to grab gear, the AI is being improved to not wade into battle with an IQ that would make YouTube comments sections look like genius chatter in comparison, and cosmic-level gear is being added to the arsenal as well.

One of the more intriguing additions is the new S.H.I.E.L.D. Substation Zero Outpost in the Pacific Northwest map, which is setting the game up for upcoming content. You’ll be able to tackle Tachyon Rift missions, which basically give you a double-edged sword gameplay mechanic: Your health is drained over time, but your heroic abilities charge faster so you’ll have to balance your powers with survival. That actually sounds properly tense, provided you’ve reached the 140 power level requirement.

Here’s a quick highlight reel on those patch notes, with the more detailed stuff being found through this link:

Remote faction terminals have been added to outposts, which allow collection of faction assignments and villain sector bounties without the need to visit each faction coordinator in person.

Extended pickup radius for reward drops.

The ability to preview cosmetic vendor items.

Option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.

Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when subtitles are displayed.

Movement speed increased in outposts when in Avengers Initiative

AI companion improvements, including assistance when player needs to be revived.

Improved Mega Hive rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.

Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man’s iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug.

For those players who have stuck around, the new story content that’s in the pipeline will offer two Hawkeyes for the price of one vigilante.

