Marvel’s Avengers patch notes reveal what’s changed in this weekend’s open beta

People who are curous about Marvel’s Avengers when it releases in a few days but aren’t sure yet if they’re ready to commit a large chunk of cash yet, assemble. Having been in a closed beta for a few weeks, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are opening up Avengers Tower with an open slice of the game, starting this weekend.

It’ll be on all platforms from August 21 until August 23, should you wish to suit up on Xbox One, PS4 or PC. This version of the beta will also feature a few updates, which Crystal Dynamics detailed in a new blog post. It’s pretty much a collection of stability fixes, as well as a few options to stop the game shaking like a coffee addict loaded up on a quadruple espresso during a Los Angeles earthquake. Camera shake sensitivity can be adjusted, while motion blur has also thankfully been reduced.

What you actually like motion blur in video games? And people call me a monster. Anyway, here’s what the latest updates bring to the Avengers table. It used to be an ordinary fella, but after it fell into a vat of toxic furniture, it emerged more chair than man. Possessing the approximate speed, power and agility of ten recliners and able to shake off the most devastating of beer pong challenges, the table soon learnt that with great power comes a great pain in the ass.

Beta Update 1.4.0 – PS4 and Xbox One

Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance and matchmaking disabled

Improvement to vaulting

Fixed several reported crashes

Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning

Decreased delay of loot drops

Save game optimizations

Beta Update 1.5.0 – PS4 and Xbox One

Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear

Additional matchmaking improvements

Rare crashes fixes

Moved Enable Matchmaking prompt to occur after the War Table is unlocked

Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu

Beta Update 26.1 – Steam

We have seen how some people struggled with severe stutters/lag and irregular performance and we have made several fixes that will solve or at least improve those.

A variety of fixes for crashes seen during last weekend have been implemented, which includes certain older systems not being able to launch at all, but also some that occurred rarely during gameplay.

We will keep monitoring for other crashes and will release updates as we have them.

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking.

Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance (for gamepad) and matchmaking disabled.

Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity.

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight.

We have made fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players.

We have addressed some graphical issues, for example when using SSSR while having TAA turned off.

We have solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature, especially when it was combined with HBAO+.

With those fixes we recommend turning on Dynamic Screen Resolution again (at your desired minimum frame-rate) to ensure you are able to stick to your desired frame-rate no matter how hectic the game gets.

Improvements to vaulting.

Decreased delay of loot drops.

We have brought in some initial improvements to our support for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with us planning more for launch.

Various other smaller fixes and improvements.

I’m strangely more invested in Marvel’s Avengers, after the recent patches improved the gameplay experience significantly for me. There’s still a lot of work to be done and I do think several live service elements need to be dialed back quite a bit, but beneath these gripes? I think it’s all starting to come together in mighty good fashion.

