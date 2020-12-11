Mass Effect is bringing back a familiar face in this new teaser

Bioware, ever the studio known for revealing an upcoming project probably a little earlier than it should, got fans of Mass Effect all riled up and hot under the collar last night. Dropping a release trailer for the next Mass Effect game, everyone was more than a little excited and taken aback by the announcement. I mean, how many projects are they working on now? A complete overhaul of Anthem, Dragon Age 4, and now a new Mass Effect? Is anyone getting any sleep over there?

As for the Mass Effect trailer, it’s very much a cinematic teaser for the project. After swooping through a load of galaxies, we eventually settle on a snowy planet with a hooded figure making their way up a mountain. At the top, she discovers an N7 emblem and a peak under the cloak tells us the person we’re looking at is Liara. At least… I think it’s Liara. If I’m honest I always battled to tell the Asari apart, they all look the same to me. I can’t say that, can I? I know, it’s highly racist towards the Asari but their character models were always differentiated by something dumb, like a dozen freckles! How is anyone meant to tell?

The video description for the new trailer reads, “A veteran team at BioWare is in the early stages of what is on the horizon for the Mass Effect franchise.” I’m no wordsmith but a sentence like that makes it pretty clear that this project is a long way off. Bioware seems to really enjoy teasing games that are still nowhere near completion, for better or worse. I wonder if all those folks that were left feeling burned by Andromeda are excited for this…

Last Updated: