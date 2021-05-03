Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’s day one patch is bigger than the original games

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is nearly upon us, and while all those hungry fans are no doubt desperate to get their eyeballs on those spruced-up graphics and improved combat mechanics on May 14, they’ll reportedly have to sit through a day one patch before they can sink into the action. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; even though it would be great if day one patches didn’t need to exist at all they’re still very common. Yet what’s funny about the patch for Legendary Edition is that the file size is bigger than all three of the original games.

Which makes it sound huge but in reality, it’ll apparently only be 11.8GB. Mass Effect 1 had a file size of 6.38GB, Mass Effect 2 weighed in 9.25GB and Mass Effect 3 finally clocked in 10.60GB. If anything it’s a fun point of comparison! The whole of Mass Effect 1 was just 6.38GB? Seems strange in relation to game sizes now. The day one patch for Legendary Edition will reportedly improve performance, stability, ambient occlusion, lighting, and also various crashes and bugs.

There’s a great deal of hype around Mass Effect: Legendary Edition as it’s taking three of the most beloved RPGs of all time and bringing them much closer to today’s standards. All three games will be included in the package as well as 40 pieces of DLC content and it should all look much better thanks to updated textures, improved character models, 4K support and HDR options. “It’s been an incredible journey revisiting the stories, characters and iconic moments of the Mass Effect trilogy, enhancing the experience for modern platforms while staying true to the spirit of the original,” said project director Mac Walters in a statement.

