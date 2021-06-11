Metal Slug Tactics gives the run ‘n gun classic a new strategic angle

You ever look at the classic Metal Slug games and wish that everyone would just slow down on the side-scrolling uber-action for a bit, and maybe put more thought into every single one of the millions of bullets that are fired? Well good news chums, because Metal Slug is going strategic! Revealed at Summer Game Fest kick-off last night.

Metal Slug Tactics retains its goofy style, mixes in some fantastic art from D.Sloog, and switches the perspective up for turn-based tactics instead of run ‘n gun gameplay. And it still looks really really damn cool in the process. You’ve got style and substance, with Metal Slug’s trademark animation translating surprisingly well to this more strategic flavor of combat. Here’s the full elevator pitch on the game:

Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series’ signature villains. Metal Slug Tactics’ challenging missions build levels from different combinations of hand-crafted terrain tiles, keeping battle layouts unpredictable and ensuring clashes are won through calculated strategy rather than memorization. Roguelite elements make missions highly replayable and victories feel truly earned, but should a cunning squad or fiendish boss persevere, rounds are quick to jump back into.

Missions are procedurally-generated, there’s a level-up system to grow your characters, and you can even combo in attacks for big damage. Dotemu is handling development and publishing on the game. That company has done some stellar work on classic properties as of late, such as the bare knuckle series of beat ’em ups that resulted in the creation of the superb Streets of Rage 4.

