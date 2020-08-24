Microsoft condemns Apple’s recent harmful actions, throws support behind Epic Games

Microsoft has thrown its support behind Epic Games, as it continues its war against Apple in the courtrooms of America over its video game publishing system. Xboss Phil Spencer took to Twitter to make a statement, which come hot on the heels of Apple threatening to kill off Epic’s dev access to iOS and Mac:

Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers https://t.co/72bLdDkvUx — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 23, 2020

In a further statement linked through the tweet, Microsoft revealed more of its public support for Epic Games and condemnation for Apple’s response. Here’s a snippet of it:

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is critical technology for numerous game creators including Microsoft. As a result, Epic’s Unreal Engine is one of the most popular third-party game engines available to game creators, and in Microsoft’s view there are very few other options available for creators to license with as many features and as much functionality as Unreal Engine across multiple platforms, including iOS.

Denying Epic access to Apple’s SDK and other development tools will prevent Epic from supporting Unreal Engine on iOS and macOS, and will place Unreal Engine and those game creators that have built, are building, and may build games on it at a substantial disadvantage. Because iOS is a large and growing market for games, Apple’s discontinuation of Unreal Engine’s ability to support iOS will be a material disadvantage for the Unreal Engine in future decisions by Microsoft and other game creators as to the choice of an engine for new games. Apple’s discontinuation of Epic’s ability to develop and support Unreal Engine for iOS or macOS will harm game creators and gamers.

Microsoft’s got a reason to be miffed at Apple, as their cloud gaming service Project xCloud was deemed a no-go on iOS devices, likely due to the impact that it could have on Apple’s Arcade offerings. Apple also made certain that Google Stadia would not be supported on their hardware, which was devastating news to the 17 people invested in that platform.

Fiercely protective of their market share, Epic’s recent attack has accused Apple of double standards and stifling competition, whereas other critics have pointed a finger at Epic for merely being in business for themselves as they pursue a larger slice of the profits pie. Each side is coming off the worst for wear in the eyes of the public, and all I know is that it’s way too early in the decade for Cyberpunk’s infamous Corporate Wars to be kicking off.

