Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally landing on August 18

It’s official: The greatest horror game of all time, finally has a release date. It’s you, a cylinder of death held together with duct tape and dreams, soaring high over various cities and praying that you can land the damn thing without bursting into a ball of flames upon a safe return to terra firma. I am of course talking about the latest incarnation of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will finally be touching down soon.

How soon? August 18 to be exact. I’m legit too dang scared to play it, so while I rock the foetal position like a pro, here’s the latest trailer and crib notes of what to expect from the game. If you’re on Xbox Game Pass on PC, you can start preloading this right meow.

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes

Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

A Living World

Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

Highly Detailed Aircraft

Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

New Checklist System

From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

Dynamic Weather

The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

New Day & Night Engine

Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

Aerodynamic Modeling

A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

Here’s the list of in-game planes:

And here’s the list of airports that you need to arrive 73 hours early at if you want to make your way past the dreaded security in time for your flight:

There’ll be three editions of the game if you feel like owning it lock, stock and barrel:

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition includes 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports. The Standard Edition will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta).

The Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator’s standard edition plus five additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and five additional handcrafted international airports.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition plus 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports.

There’s not a chance in hell I’ll be playing it due to my crippling phobia, but maybe you’re braver than me. No scratch that, you probably are.

