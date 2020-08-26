Microsoft’s limited-edition Wonder Woman ‘84 consoles are absolutely horrific

There are very few times when a limited-edition console has been revealed and has made me seriously ponder biting the pricey bullet and investing in one. Let’s be honest, if you’re paying for looks, you want them to be good… right?

That’s something that companies like Sony and Microsoft overlook for some reason, often replacing aesthetically pleasing designs with stupid, clunky baubles and paintjobs that look more than a little bit silly. Let us never forget that horrifically ugly R2D2 themed Xbox 360 or the tacky Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare PS4. Having said that, the amount of ugly consoles this generation hasn’t been as prominent, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft from coming in at the last second with the ugliest limited-edition consoles in recent memory and they just had to drag Wonder Woman down with them.

Announced yesterday as a tie-in with the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie, these limited-edition Xbox One X consoles all draw visual inspiration from some aspects of the upcoming film. One is themed after the kaleidoscope designs around the game’s posters, the other is a nod to Diana’s Golden Eagle armour, which is rather prominent in the film’s marketing and the last version is based on Kristen Wiig’s character Cheetah and is by far and away the ugliest one on show. Just look at it: Its got studded spikes and actual spotted fur on it. That can’t be good for system ventilation, right?

How do you get one of these abominations? Well, it won’t be easy. The Golden Eagle themed Xbox, which was apparently made by hand using 24-carat gold leaves, will be auctioned off with the raised money going toward the Together For Her charity, an non-profit domestic violence response organisation. The best looking of the lot, the orange Xbox with the Wonder Woman logo, can be won by fans for liking or retweeting a post made by the Xbox Twitter account. Lastly, the Cheetah themed Xbox isn’t available for anyone and was just made as a promotion. We can all be thankful for that, I suppose.

Last Updated: