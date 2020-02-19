Mobster strategy game Empire of Sin is the latest to be hit by the Great Delay of 2020

Developed by Romero Games and published by Paradox Interactive, Empire of Sin looks like XCOM but with hooch, see?

“Ay, Empire of Sin! What you’se clowns doin’ over there by that game studio? You’se makin’ a deal? Donch’a forget, them’s on our turf. You’se muggos movin’ in on us? Don Piagliatelli ain’t gonna be happy to hear about this. Guess you and ya boys oughtta take a swim out in the docks. Maybe that’ll remind ya who’s in charge”, said the Ghost of 2020 Delays to Empire of Sin who was just trying to make their way in this dark and seedy underworld.

Developed by Romero Games, Empire of Sin looks like a real swell time, if you catch my drift. A noir mob story set to the stage of turn-based strategy was meant to be released towards the end of February but has been officially pushed back to Autumn 2020.

“It takes time to get everything right and presents us with some unique opportunities. I am grateful we are taking the additional time to polish”, said Brenda Romero, head of Romero Games. Which is totally fine, I’d rather have a game that’s delayed than one that’s put out into the world still needing some extra polish.

Empire of Sin was revealed at E3 2019 and certainly impressed me with its depiction of an alternative history take on prohibition-era Chicago. You’ll play as a mobster just starting his shady business dealings and having to deal with all the troubles that come along with that. Protection rackets, back alley deals and even hustling the cops are all just a day in the life of the next Don Corleone. It looks like a great time and set in a period of history that just doesn’t get a lot of love from the game’s industry so. What I’m saying is, you oughta keep your eyes and ears on this one, capishe?

