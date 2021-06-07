Mortal Kombat fans really want a Shaolin Monks remaster

Remasters! There’s a certain joy in seeing classic video games from a bygone era given a proper amount of spit ‘n polish, as evidenced by the recent release of the original Mass Effect trilogy in gloriously shiny form, and you can bet that other studios are paying attention to the success of that game right now. After all, what’s the point of having a mega-popular franchise if you aren’t selling it twice? I SEE YOU HIDING IN THE CORNER THERE, NINTENDO!

Anyway, purveyor of digital fisticuffs and NetherRealm studios boss Ed Boon asked Mortal Kombat fans on Twitter (cheers, Gamer) which of the classic games from that series they’d be interesting in seeing updated for more modern consoles and PC. Surprisingly, nobody wanted Mortal Kombat Mytholigies: Sub-Zero, but there was an overwhelming majority who did want to see Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks resurrected.

Shaolin Monks grabbed over 46% of the votes, and was trailed by 2011’s Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Deception, and Mortal Kombat 2. It’s worth noting that this poll had over 147,000 votes cast, so that’s not exactly a small number of gamers wanting something a little bit familiar and different from the Mortal Kombat Universe.

If you never played Shaolin Monks, then you missed out on a classic. Starring Liu Kang and Kung Lao, this 2005 PS2 game was a rock-solid beat ’em up that spilled entire reservoirs of blood. A bit of fine-tuning to bring it up to speed, and this adventure set during the events of Mortal Kombat II would be worth a revisit as this game has proven to be one of the most requested from fans over the years.

A Twitter poll doesn’t indicate that Shaolin Monks will ever receive a remaster and Boon is likely just having some gentle fun, but it’s still fascinating to see just which games from the past of that excellent fighting game franchise still manage to get fans hot under the collar at the mere mention of a digital do-over.

