Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition vanishes from Steam, Freddy Krueger may be to blame

It’s always weird when games disappear off of digital storefronts. Not just because it sucks that people might not be able to purchase the game ever again but it also just stands as a reminder that our lives are impermanent and ever-shifting, unpredictable in the onslaught of chaos that drives this universe. Yet it’s definitely the first reason that’s more stressful, I think. Like all those people who are so desperate to play Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition, the reboot of the fighting game franchise that everyone fell head over heels for back in 2011, is currently unavailable on Steam. Where art thou, Mortal Kombat?

While we’re not entirely sure where the game has disappeared to, it’s a pretty good bet that the delisting of the game has something to do with the inclusion of Freddy Krueger as a playable character. Considering all we have to go on is that it was removed “at the request of the publisher”, I feel fairly confident in saying that this probably has something to do with the rights around the ol’ Nightmare on Elm Street. Consider that the estate of the late (and most certainly great) horror film director Wes Craven has just recently reclaimed the US rights to Nightmare on Elm Street, I’m sure there was some legal hubbub that ensured.

Still, I feel like this should be a fairly simple issue to fix. Then again, what do I know? This is all legal talk and rights ownerships, I have no idea how difficult this could be for those involved. All I’m saying is, as someone who mained Freddy in Mortal Kombat 9, it would be a true waste to see him removed from the game entirely.

Last Updated: